Caravan site owners complain over no access to Covid support  

A caravan business group representing site owners said it has been unfairly cut off from tapping a key Government support during the Covid-19 crisis.

The Irish Caravan and Camping Council said its members can't access the Covid Restriction Support Scheme (CRSS) which the Government introduced in recent months.

It said that Revenue has turned down applications from operators on the basis that their businesses have not been forced to shut even temporarily.

But the business group said that caravan sites should be included in the CRSS scheme.

“Contrary to the Government's understanding of the sector, camping and caravan sites are Fáilte Ireland registered and approved accommodation providers under the tourist traffic acts and should be included in the CRSS scheme along with all other accommodation providers,” its chief executive Con Quill said.

Mr Quill said that camping and caravan sites have fixed physical structures, which include reception and shops and a host of other facilities such as laundry, kitchen, toilet, and shower blocks.

Operators pay commercial and water rates, as well as other utilities from their businesses, he said.

The business group also said that camping and caravan sites have already been recognised by Revenue as businesses providing accommodation under the Stay and Spend Scheme.