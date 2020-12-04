Ryanair wants discounts to speed up opening of Cork and Shannon bases

Ryanair has promised to reopen its bases at Cork and Shannon airports.

The airline announced their closure for the winter earlier this year in October as the Covid-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the travel industry.

Chief Executive of Ryanair, Michael O'Leary said the issue is not whether the bases would reopen but how fast the government wants to help the industry recover. The airline boss wants the coronavirus vaccine rolled as fast as possible next year in order to facilitate their recovery as well as some reduction in airport costs to provide discounts to customers.

"They're definitely going to come back. The real challenge for the Irish government is how fast they are going to come back.

"We are calling for them to roll out the vaccine quickly in the first quarter of next year. We need to see short term discounts at Cork, Dublin and Shannon airports for the summer of '21 and the winter of '21 so that we can pass on these lower fares and get visitors back into Ireland," said the Ryanair chief.

Mr O'Leary said the discounts will be passed on to customers in order to attract visitors back to the country.

"The Government needs to play its role in that. We have the aircraft, we have the prices but we need lower airport costs if we are to get that recovery int there quickly for the summer of '21.

"The discount doesn't come to us, the discount goes directly on to the customer. You've got to get visitors back into Ireland, you've got to get them into the west of Ireland, into Cork and Shannon.

"The money isn't coming to Ryanair, the money is going to go directly to the business," said Mr O'Leary.

135 people were laid off after the decision to close the bases for the winter.

Meanwhile, Ryanair has agreed to buy 75 Boeing 737 Max planes, significantly more of Boeing’s controversial aircraft than previously planned.

Ryanair has agreed to pay Boeing around an additional $7bn (€5.8bn) for 75 more 737-Max planes and intends to fast-track their delivery to begin next spring. Ryanair already had 135 Max planes ordered.

The 737-Max, which Boeing now calls the Max-8200, was grounded in March of last year after two fatal crashes and was only cleared to fly again last month.

However, Mr O'Leary said any passengers with safety concerns can be moved to the next available flight on an older model.