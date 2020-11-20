Business Movers

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with Britvic Ireland, Sonica, Mail Metrics, William Fry, Soldo and Community Finance Ireland.

Trystan Farnworth has been appointed as commercial director with Britvic Ireland, producer of soft drinks brands including MiWadi, Ballygowan and Club. He is responsible for all Britvic sales channels on the island of Ireland, and will oversee the national accounts and field teams for Britvic Ireland, Counterpoint and Aquaporte. A native of Bangor in North Wales, he has worked for Britvic since 2002, most recently as group sustainability director overseeing a company-wide strategy dealing with priorities such as plastics and packaging. He was also previously Britvic’s sales director and director of commercial change and joint ventures. He held three account manager roles before being promoted to commercial controller in 2006.

Eamonn Kelly has been appointed as human resources manager with construction company Sonica. He brings a strong background in managerial HR, notably in manufacturing and technology industries. He most recently headed the EMEA HR function of Prometric, with 250 employees across Ireland, UK, Netherlands, and the UAE. He will work closely with Sonica's department heads to design, support and implement HR strategies, benefitting all employees and enhancing organisational performance and capability. Other recent Sonica appointments include Andreas Heil as head of design and architecture, Dan Ryan as construction director and Iris Kavanagh as head of marketing.

Shane Woods has been appointed as chief financial officer with Mail Metrics, specialist in outsourced customer communications solutions. He is a qualified accountant and brings 15 years of experience from his career in corporate finance, notably with Deloitte Ireland. His experience covers mergers and acquisitions, corporate and real estate debt and advice to companies listing on the stock exchange. Leveraging his network of funding partners from both an equity and debt perspective, he will work as part of the executive team to formulate and implement a development strategy that will allow the company to maintain the significant pace of growth achieved over the last few years, both organically and through acquisitions. He will report to Nick Keegan, founder and CEO of Mail Metrics.

Owen O’Sullivan has been named as managing partner of law firm William Fry. He succeeds Bryan Bourke, who returns to William Fry's corporate and M&A practice after six years as managing partner. Mr O'Sullivan is the former head of the firm’s litigation and dispute resolution department where he specialised in commercial and financial sector disputes. He joined William Fry in 1999 and has been a partner since then. He has advised on many high-profile disputes and has extensive product liability defence experience in the pharmaceutical, energy, drink, motor and tobacco sectors. He has served as a member of the Law Society’s litigation committee, chaired the steering committee of the Commercial Litigation Association of Ireland and is currently a member of the International Bar Association, and DRI Europe.

Mariano Dima has been appointed as president of Soldo, the spend management platform which has European headquarters in Dublin. Working closely with Soldo’s CEO Carlo Gualandri, he will oversee Soldo’s business in existing and new markets. Mr Dimo's prior senior experience includes CMO and EVP for product and innovation at Visa Europe, and senior roles at HomeAway/Expedia, Vodafone and PepsiCo. He helped Visa Europe develop and launch contactless and mobile payments across Europe. With HomeAway/VRBO, he oversaw global growth that resulted in the firm's $4bn sale to Expedia. Earlier this year, Soldo extended its partnership with Mastercard. Soldo has also taken measures to prepare for any outcome of Brexit including dual e-money licences in the UK and Ireland, ensuring continuity of service to the thousands of companies across Europe.

Dónal Traynor has been appointed as CEO of Community Finance Ireland, social finance provider in Ireland and the UK. He replaces Harry McDaid, who has retired after seven years at the helm. CFI offers finance products tailored for community clients including sports clubs, community projects, faith-based groups, and social enterprises. Originally from Cavan, Mr Traynor (44) is the youngest CEO in the organisation’s 25-year history, and the first to come from a non-banking background. He served as associate director with Community Finance Ireland since 2014. He has worked closely with grassroots organisations on both sides of the border and managed Community Finance Ireland’s first cross-border community business mentoring programme ‘netWORKS’ between 2004 to 2008, the only programme of its kind on the island of Ireland.