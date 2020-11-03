Waterford biotech firm acquired in US company for €172 million

Waterford-based ARTeSYN Biosolutions, which manufacturers single-use solutions for biopharma processing, has been acquired by US company Repligen for €172 million.

Repligen Corporation, a life sciences company focused on bioprocessing technology leadership, acquired the Waterford company in a $200 million deal comprising of approximately $130 million in cash and approximately $70 million in Repligen common stock.

ARTeSYN Biosolutions is expected to contribute approximately $33 million to $36 million in revenue in 2021 for Repligen.

Michael Gagne, Founder and CXO of ARTeSYN Biosolutions said: “We have made tremendous progress over the last four years as we introduced automated, highly efficient chromatography and filtration systems with unique flow path designs.” “We are at a point now where we need to scale again and believe Repligen is the best partner to grow with. We look forward to driving expanded, global adoption of our products, and continuing to advance innovative single-use systems and flow paths as gold standards in the industry”.

Last year, the company announced plans to create 50 jobs and invest €1 million in its manufacturing and cleanroom facilities in Waterford.

Jonathan Downey, Head of Operations at ARTeSYN Biosolutions said the acquisition will be a positive step for the global organization as well as the Waterford base.

“Waterford will retain all employees and continue to grow as we scale up to meet the global demand and continue to advance our innovative single-use systems and flow paths as gold standards in the industry,” he said.

Repligen also recently acquired Engineered Molding Technologies (“EMT”) and Non-Metallic Solutions (“NMS”).