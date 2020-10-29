VW returns to profit after Covid-19 sales hit but lockdown fears persists                     

The world’s bestselling carmaker benefited from its large footprint in China, where sales have bounced back to pre-crisis level
Volkswagen’s results add to growing evidence that the car industry has dealt with the pandemic better than feared.

Thu, 29 Oct, 2020 - 09:32

Volkswagen returned to profit in the third quarter, as robust demand in China helped the car industry navigate the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Operating profit before special items was €3.2bn, rebounding from a loss in the second quarter. The world’s bestselling carmaker benefited from its large footprint in China, where sales have bounced back to pre-crisis levels. But a second wave of surging infections across North America and Europe and a partial lockdown in its home market, Germany, risk choking a wider recovery. 

Volkswagen’s results add to growing evidence that the car industry has dealt with the pandemic better than feared. Carmakers from Ford, BMW, Fiat Chrysler, and Toyota reported better-than-expected results in the past weeks. 

Meanwhile, brewing giant  Anheuser-Busch posted profit that beat analysts’ estimates, and Royal Dutch Shell is increasing its dividend as it tried to lift itself out of the deepest share slump in a quarter of a century. 

Bloomberg

