Regeneron reports positive results for its Covid-19 treatment

Biopharma company Regeneron has reported positive results for its Covid-19 treatment saying the antibody cocktail significantly reduced virus levels and the need for further medical attention.

Headquartered in New York, Regeneron has a major operations facility in Limerick and is currently adding more than 400 jobs there in order to maximise capacity at its US facility to produce large quantities of the treatment.

In an update this evening, Regeneron said the new results involving an additional 524 patients from the ongoing Phase 2/3 trial, provides definitive final virology results and meets the clinical endpoint of reducing medical visits.

Regeneron has shared these results with the US FDA who approve medicines and they are now reviewing an Emergency Use Authorization submission for the REGN-COV2 low dose in adults with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 who are at high risk for poor outcomes.

The drug, called REGN-COV2 found itself in the spotlight recently after President Donald Trump was treated with the antibody cocktail.

"The first job of an antiviral therapeutic drug is to lower the viral load, and our initial data in 275 patients strongly suggested that the REGN-COV2 antibody cocktail could lower viral load and thereby potentially improve clinical outcomes," said George Yancopoulos President and Chief Scientific Officer of Regeneron.

"Today's analysis, involving more than 500 additional patients, prospectively confirms that REGN-COV2 can indeed significantly reduce viral load and further shows that these viral reductions are associated with a significant decrease in the need for further medical attention.

The Regeneron facility in Raheen, Limerick. The company is hiring up to 400 new staff so it can maximise capacity at its US facility to produce large quantities of the treatment.

The trial has found that treatment with REGN-COV2 reduced Covid-19 related medical visits by 72% in patients with one or more risk factor (including being over 50 years of age; body mass index greater than 30; cardiovascular, metabolic, lung, liver or kidney disease; or immunocompromised status.

If REGN-COV2 proves safe and effective in clinical trials and regulatory approvals are granted, Regeneron will manufacture and distribute it in the US while Swiss drug company Roche will develop, manufacture and distribute it outside the US.