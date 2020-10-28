Waterford sushi makers score €1.2 million Aldi contract

Aldi Ireland has agreed a new 12-month contract worth €1.2 million with Waterford-based Glorious Sushi.

The new contract will see the sushi company create and produce a new own-label sushi range for Aldi, available in stores nationwide from February 2021.

Aldi already stocks the brand's Fresh Sushi Selection, with the new contract seeing the volume of handmade Irish sushi supplied to the store increase by 20% year-on-year.

Glorious Sushi has hired four new employees to fulfil the contract, adding to its team of 13 staff at its Tramore base.

Tetyana Zhemerdyey, who founded Glorious Sushi in 2011, said the new contract is "a huge boost" for the business.

"Particularly at such a challenging time for many small food and drink producers in Ireland," she said.

"It has let us take on new staff and given us the security to invest in our facilities, improving our production line and storage.”

John Curtin, Aldi Group Buying Director, said the Waterford company's products have been "a fantastic hit" with shoppers, adding that Aldi is "always on the look out for innovative, great-tasting Irish-made products to add to the hundreds we already stock.”