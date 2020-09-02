Munster businesses benefit from Aldi scheme

Eight Munster businesses will have their products returned to Aldi stores next week as part of the Grow with Aldi scheme.

Each of their products was on sale for two weeks in May as part of Aldi's supplier development programme earlier this year. They will now return for a limited time only from Sunday 13 September.

One supplier in Clare, two from Tipperary and five Cork businesses have been selected, making Cork suppliers the most successful in the nation with eight of their products returning this September.

These include cheese, chocolate and pâté from Irish Atlantic Sea Salt Ltd, Mella’s Fudge, De Róiste Foods, Bó Rua Farm Cheese and Union Hall Smoked Fish Ltd.

Norma Dineen, Head Cheesemaker at Bó Rua Farm in Fermoy said the support and mentoring they received have allowed their award-winning cheddar to reach a bigger market.

“It has also provided us with the skills to grow our rural business into the future,” she said.

In Tipperary, Lisduff Foods and Blackcastle Farm, previously known as Irish Piedmontese Beef, will have their products back on the shelves.

Three Vegan dark chocolates from Clare chocolatier Magic Mayan Chocolate will also be returning to 143 Aldi stores nationwide.

Developed in partnership with Bord Bia, Grow with Aldi supports small and medium-sized Irish suppliers offering tailored mentoring and workshops from the Aldi Buying Team and Bord Bia technical experts and teaching them the skills to help grow and develop their product, brand and business.

John Curtin, Aldi Group Buying Director, said the programme gives small and medium-sized Irish businesses the opportunity to grow their business while giving consumers the opportunity to support more Irish suppliers.

“With all that has happened worldwide over the past few months, there couldn’t be a better time to be buying more Irish,” he said.