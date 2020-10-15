Fastway announces recruitment drive to create 600 seasonal jobs

Fastway Couriers has announced a recruitment drive to create more than 600 seasonal jobs.

The roles will include drivers and warehouse staff throughout its Irish network.

Fastway says that the jobs are to support the expected increase in delivery volumes' for the remainder of the year.

The company said it expects the increase in online activity to be “supercharged” by the Covid-19 pandemic.

They said in a statement that parcel deliveries are predicted to increase by over 60% in Q4 of this year, compared to the same period last year for the group.

“As the business evolves and grows, we continue to invest in our franchisees, colleagues, technology, and infrastructure to meet the growing demand of our valued customers,” said Chief Executive Officer Danny Hughes.

“We’re super excited for this year’s peak season and the many challenges it will bring. We learn each year, and have fine-tuned our process and procedures to cater for exceptional seasonal volume growth.”

Mr Hughes said the decision to invest in jobs was “an easy one”.

“It cements our vision and our continued commitment to our customers, to deliver a cost-effective, reliable, top-quality service, and this is especially important during the peak period.

“Not only that, these additional seasonal positions will support our Courier Franchisees to continue to deliver the highest possible level of service to customers.”

Elaine Mailey, HR Director at Fastway Couriers said the role of a seasonal driver can be “a challenging one” but can also be “a very rewarding job”.