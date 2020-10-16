Irish company offering garden offices sees 400% increase in demand due to Covid-19

An Irish company that specialises in house extensions and garden rooms has seen a 400% increase in demand since the onsent of the Covid-19 pandemic which forced many employees to work from home.

Shomera, who offer garden offices, experienced the four-fold increase in demand upon its re-opening in May following the first Covid-19 lockdown. The surge in enquires and sales has now settled at an increase of 200%.

Owner and managing director Frank O'Sullivan said the companies offering has traditionally been focused on direct to the consumer, but since the coronavirus pandemic the company has experienced a rise in interest from companies wanting to facilitate a home office for “valued employees.”

“One thing is clear, that while we all hope the virus and its impact will not be long-term the change in mindset of businesses towards working from home is permanent,, especially as companies have seen the benefits for both their businesses and their employees," he said.

Shomera owner Frank O'Sullivan said the coronavirus pandemic has led to a surge in customers looking for garden offices

“In fact, many companies have found the new blend of working from home to be more productive for employees as well as allowing for a better work-life balance.”

The company is now offering a new incentive for employers to offer employees a contribution to a new office at home.

Shomera will work with businesses on a VAT deductible and tax-efficient home office scheme for its employees.

Prices for garden rooms start from €14,950 with the smallest studio in the new range for companies who want to help their staff get set up in a home office starting at €11,900 ex VAT.