McManus and Magnier-backed UK pub operator warns of uncertainty

McManus and Magnier-backed UK pub operator warns of uncertainty

Drinks being poured at Mitchells and Butlers owned bar, the O’Neill’s, in Carnaby Street, central London.

Thursday, September 24, 2020 - 17:17 PM
Geoff Percival

A UK pub operator in which Irish financiers JP McManus and John Magnier are significant shareholders has warned of a challenging and uncertain time ahead having already seen sales decimated this year due to Covid-related restrictions and closures.

Mitchells and Butlers owns the O’Neill’s, All Bar One and Harvester chains in the UK, with Mr McManus and Mr Magnier significant investors behind British businessman and Tottenham Hotspur owner Joe Lewis.

M&B said its chains have outperformed the UK pub and family restaurant sectors since initially reopening. However, it said total sales for the year to date are down by 35.4%, as UK pubs enter a new phase of opening restrictions from this week. The drop in sales was mainly down to the previous Covid-related closure period.

The group revised its lending arrangements in the summer and currently has unsecured cash balances of around £100m (€110m) and undrawn unsecured loan facilities of approximately £140m.

CEO Phil Urban said the future remains “both challenging and uncertain” but added that M&B is well-placed to recover.

Read More

KBC fined €18.3m for 'serious failings' to tracker mortgage customers

More in this section

FILE PHOTO The Central Bank of Ireland has announced it has fined KBC Bank Ireland over €18m for regulatory breaches affecting t Kissane: KBC fined €18.3m as bank's resistance to tracker mortgage probe was 'off the charts'           
Cork market and deli tastes global boom in lockdown Cork market and deli tastes global boom in lockdown
Coronavirus - Tue May 26, 2020 Ryanair launches first ‘buy one, get one free’ offer

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices