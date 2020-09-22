Uniphar buys US company

Irish retail pharmacy and healthcare group Uniphar has acquired US company Diligent Health Solutions, or DHS, in a deal worth up to $27m (€23m), with $10m to be paid upfront.

Uniphar said the purchase of the medical information call centre business will be “highly complementary” to its existing operations in the US.

It is also expected to boost Uniphar's annual earnings by 1%-2% over the next three years.

Uniphar owns the Life and Allcare pharmacy chains here and recently agreed to buy the Hickey’s pharmacy chain.

The group also has wider healthcare technology, supply chain, sales and marketing, and drug distribution operations across the UK, US, Scandinavia, the Baltic states and the Benelux countries.

When announcing the Hickey’s takeover at the start of this month, Uniphar said it was looking to make a number of further acquisitions in the US and mainland Europe before the end of this year.

Entry into Germany is planned in the coming months through organic means. France, Austria, Poland, and Switzerland are markets earmarked for medium-term growth.

DHS employs 80 staff over two facilities in Philadelphia and Virginia. Under Uniphar’s ownership, an expansion into Europe is expected at some point.