Travel giant TUI 'to raise €1bn to ride out slump'      

Travel giant TUI 'to raise €1bn to ride out slump'      

TUI had said in August it was considering raising new equity from shareholders or selling off parts of the business to reduce debt taken on to survive the coronavirus pandemic. File Picture/PA

Thursday, September 17, 2020 - 17:37 PM

Travel giant TUI is planning a share sale to raise up to €1bn, as the world's largest holiday company looks to ride out the coronavirus-linked travel slump, people close to the matter said.

No decisions have been taken and a number of options are still on the table, the people said, adding a possible equity injection by a German government rescue fund was being discussed.

Russian billionaire Alexey Mordashov, who owns 25% of the London-listed firm, is expected to invest pro-rata in any rights issue, which could be decided in the coming weeks, the sources said.

TUI and the German finance ministry declined to comment, while Mr Mordashov was not immediately available for comment.

Read More

Next joins Zara and H&M in lifting the Covid-19 retail gloom       

TUI had said in August it was considering raising new equity from shareholders or selling off parts of the business to reduce debt taken on to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

Among other possibilities, TUI is considering options for its cruise ships, planes, and hotels as it seeks to raise cash, the sources said.

The company, which last year took 23 million people on holiday, lost €1.1bn in the three months through June after Covid-19 halted travel, wiping out revenue and straining its balance sheet as it burned through about €550m to €650m per month.

It secured a government bailout of €3bn in debt. 

- Reuters

Read More

Apple 'planned Watch fitness service long before Covid hit' 

More in this section

Leopardstown Christmas Festival - Day Three - Leopardstown Racecourse Ryanair shareholders worried over boss’s €458,000 bonus after taking taxpayer support
Virus Outbreak Vaccine Race Moderna to seek limited early use of Covid vaccine if it is 70% effective
Apple market value Apple 'planned Watch fitness service long before Covid hit' 
tuicompaniestravel

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices