Chambers urging Government action on Shannon Airport

Chambers representing businesses that directly support over 100,000 jobs across the Mid-Wet and West have called for government supports to help Shannon Airport during the on-going coronavirus crisis.

Galway, Ennis, Limerick and Shannon chambers, which collectively represents 1,358 businesses across the Shannon Airport catchment, have proposed seven measures to deal with the current crisis and establish a new national aviation model.

The proposals have been forwarded to Transport Minister Eamon Ryan today, ahead of a meeting sought by the group with him last week.

Specifically relating to operations at Shannon Airport, the chamber is asking the government to; urgently appoint a Chair to lead Shannon Group and in addition to direct government funding, allow cross-subsidisation to use profits from other divisions within the group in support of strategic route and cargo operations development to ensure the long term-viability of Shannon Airport.

Read More Xi Jinping launches video promoting Cork tourism to 1.4 billion Chinese people

The submission states that the ability of firms located in Ireland to do business internationally, and the attractiveness of Ireland for foreign firms, labour, and tourists depends on aviation.

“As such, the business community in the Mid-West and West of Ireland is deeply concerned following recent decisions by Delta and United Airlines not to resume flights from Shannon Airport in 2021,” the submission states.

“These concerns have been further exacerbated by recent reports regarding the potential transfer of Aer Lingus aircraft serving routes to the US and UK away from Shannon Airport to alternative UK regional airports.”

Ryanair has also threatened to close its base at Shannon Airport this winter if the government does not ease the current travel restrictions and quarantine rules by the end of the month.

Read More Ryanair to pull plug on Cork and Shannon this winter unless government relaxes quarantine rules

The chambers say that Ireland’s travel restrictions are among the most restrictive in Europe and the longer these restrictions are in place, the greater the risk they pose to the state’s competitiveness and future economic recovery.

“While the business communities of the Mid-West and West appreciate that public health advice must take priority, we cannot ignore the fact that government-imposed travel restrictions are forcing airlines to make decisions that will have severe repercussions for regional economies.”

The Chambers said it is time for the government to “intervene” and “provide a support package for stricken airlines.”

The Mid-West and West Chambers said that the critical importance of transatlantic and european routes with Aer Lingus into Shannon airport “cannot be overstated.”

“This connectivity to other markets is vital for FDI and indigenous businesses operating across Industry and Tourism in the Mid-West and West.”

“As we continue to navigate through the economic crisis caused by COVID-19, we urge the Minister to ensure that these links to vital markets are protected and new routes developed in support of economic recovery,” they said.