David Beckham eyes London stock market listing for e-sports firm

David Beckham's e-sports company could be valued at €55m.

Wednesday, September 09, 2020 - 11:44 AM

David Beckham’s Guild Esports company plans to list in London this year, making the former Manchester United and England footballer’s e-sports enterprise the first to go public in Britain.

It is understood Guild, which owns and develops e-sports teams, intends to raise £20m (€22m) by listing around 40% of its shares, giving it a valuation of £50m.

Beckham was the founding shareholder of Guild, which said in a statement that some e-sport tournaments were attracting a bigger audience than the Wimbledon tennis championships, cycling’s Tour de France and golf’s US Open.

Globally, the e-sports market generated $951m in revenues in 2019 and 443 million viewers, games and e-sports analytics firm Newzoo has estimated.

Guild is banking on the global influence and following of the former soccer star-turned sports business entrepreneur to support its business. 

Beckham has an undisclosed significant, but minority, stake in Guild and is expected to remain a shareholder in the London-based company, which said proceeds from the share placing will be used to recruit new players and invest in its brand.

Online gaming has skyrocketed during global Covid lockdowns.

-Reuters

