Limerick’s Nualtra scores NHS diabetes contract

Limerick-based medical nutrition company, Nualtra, will supply its weight control product to the NHS for a ground-breaking diet programme for patients with Type 2 Diabetes.

Nualtra's innovative weight control product Altralife, which is made in Ireland, will be given to the 5,000 NHS Type 2 Diabetes patients taking part in the programme across the UK which commences this month.

This follows a further contract in the UK, where Nualtra reached an agreement with ICS Health & Wellbeing to supply Altralife to 10,000 further patients under the North West London Clinical Commissioning Group.

Altralife is a nutritionally complete “total diet replacement,” intended to replace all food in the first 12 weeks of the 12-month NHS programme.

Participants in the NHS programme are encouraged to try a soup and shakes weight-loss plan and will cease taking all diabetes medication at the commencement of the programme.

A successful trial by NHS England saw almost half of the participants experience remission after a year.

Nualtra was founded in 2012 by Paul Gough. It is a medical nutrition company focused on the delivery of affordable oral nutritional supplements.

“We are very proud to announce our recent UK expansion and partnerships with the NHS and ICS Health & Wellbeing,” Mr Gough said.

“The demand for Altralife from these leading organisations is a testament to the time and effort invested by our team in developing it.

There is the potential to roll out a similar study in Ireland, in partnership with the HSE and Enterprise Ireland’s Innovation Partnership Programme, according to the Irish nutritional company.

Mr Gough says he believes the product will be “extremely beneficial” to diabetes patients in Ireland and the UK.

William Hadfield, Clinical Dietetic Lead with ICS Health & Wellbeing called the NHS programme “groundbreaking.”

“We no longer have to rely on medications to manage blood glucose levels – we give people the tools to take control and manage Type 2 diabetes in their own way."

"This is going to revolutionise the way we manage Type 2 diabetes," he said.