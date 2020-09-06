44 Cork producers named as finalists in the Oscars of Irish food

A total of 44 food producers from Co Cork have been named as finalists in this year’s Blas na hÉireann/ Irish Food Awards event.

Often dubbed the Oscars of Irish food, Blas na hÉireann are the largest food awards on the island, open to all 32 counties, with judging taking place in Dingle, Co Kerry, during July this year with finalists notified in August.

The final Blas na hÉireann 2020 awards will be announced virtually on October 3.

The Irish Examiner is media partner to the event.

The finalists shortlisted from Cork were in a range of categories: Baked 4 U; Bandon Vale; Bó Rua Farm; Caherbeg Free Range Pork; Centra — Inspired by Centra Made in-store Salads; Clona Dairy Products; Coolmore Foods; Fitzgerald’s Butchers, Follain; Fresh Fish Deli; Glenilen Farm; Gloun Cross Dairy; Hanley’s Puddings Ltd; Hodgin’s Sausages; Irish Yogurts; JDS Foods; Joe's Farm Crisps; Keohane Seafoods; Kepak; Kinsale Mead Company; Longueville House Beverages; Macroom Buffalo Cheese Products; Maher’s Coffee & Co; Nohoval Drinks Company/ Stonewell Cider; North Cork Creameries; Ó Crualaoi Feoil Teo; O'Keeffe's Bakery; O'Herlihy’s Bacon; On The Pigs Back (La charcuterie Irlandaise); Praline Pastry; Rebel Chilli; Saturday Pizzas; Shellfish Ireland; Silver Pail Dairy; Skeaghanore West Cork Farm; Spice O Life; St Patrick's Distillery; Susan's Sweet Sensations; Tex-Mex Addict; The English Market; The Good Fish Company; Trace Of Cakes; Velo Coffee Roasters; and West Cork Eggs.

The team at Blas na hÉireann has been working since March to ensure that Blas 2020 goes ahead, maintaining its commitment to celebrating the best in Irish food and drink.

Chairperson Artie Clifford said that now, more than ever it is essential to shine a spotlight and give that all important clap on the back to the talented producers dotted around the island.

The awards will be announced on October 3 on the Blas website and on social media channels.