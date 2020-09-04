Michael O'Leary's annual bonus questioned by shareholder advisory group

Michael O'Leary's annual bonus questioned by shareholder advisory group

Ryanair group CEO Michael O'Leary

Friday, September 04, 2020 - 18:11 PM
Laurence Frost

Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary's proposed €458,000 annual bonus has come under fire, as an influential investor advisory firm urged shareholders to oppose the package in a non-binding vote later this month.

Proxy advisor ISS said the pay award for the financial year ended in March "raises concerns" and was hard to justify amid the unprecedented aviation crisis sparked by Covid-19.

The pandemic is increasing pay scrutiny at companies that have taken government aid or slashed jobs. Criticism of Mr O'Leary's package follows an ISS recommendation against Aer Lingus and British Airways owner IAG's £883,000 (€992,000) send-off for retiring CEO Willie Walsh. IAG's shareholders meeting takes place next week.

While both votes are non-binding, any rejection of pay plans by IAG investors or Ryanair's at its agm on September 17 would be highly embarrassing for either of the companies, which have both used Britain's Covid Corporate Financing Facility.

Ryanair declined to comment. A spokesperson for IAG said Mr Walsh's package had been awarded on the group's 2019 performance and his pay has since been cut by 20% as the Covid crisis unfolded. BA has cut 12,000 jobs and Ryanair has announced 3,000 job cuts.

- Reuters

Read More

Ryanair calls for Government to cover Dublin Airport financial losses

More in this section

AnthonyCronin CEO Ordee Ltd.JPG Irish tech firm urges Government to use app to allow pubs reopen
Air Virgin flights to Pakistan planned Virgin Atlantic to cut 1,150 more jobs as it completes €1.34bn bailout
Her home is a place for productivity Stress of pandemic could lead to employee burnout especially among women

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices