Ryanair calls for Government to cover Dublin Airport financial losses

Ryanair has called for any losses suffered by Dublin Airport during the Covid-19 downturn to be covered by the Government through state aid in order to avoid the need for any review of existing passenger charges.

The airline said there were numerous ways in which the airport’s operator, Daa, could be supported without the Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR) having to conduct a review of passenger charges at Dublin Airport.

It pointed out that there was recent precedent that the Government and Daa could use to justify state aid as the European Commission had approved a scheme to allow German airports to receive compensation for losses related to the Covid-10 pandemic as well as obtain financial support in the form of grants, guarantees on loans, subsidised interest rates and deferral of certain taxes and charges.

“The German example should be followed in Ireland to ensure a stable and viable Daa and adherence to the price cap set out in 2019,” said Ryanair’s head of competition and regulatory, Eoin Kealy.

The airline made its comments in a submission to the CAR which is examining if its determination on the maximum level of airport charges at Dublin Airport between 2020 and 2024 should be subject to some type of review due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the aviation industry.

Passenger numbers at Dublin Airport were down 99% in April and May at the height of the lockdown compared to the corresponding months in 2019.

The average maximum price cap of €7.87 per passenger for the period was set in 2019.

Ryanair said it was opposed to any review by the CAR which would result in an increase in airport charges at Dublin Airport in the short to medium term, while recovery from the Covid-19 downturn was ongoing.