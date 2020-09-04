Ryanair calls for Government to cover Dublin Airport financial losses

Passenger numbers at Dublin Airport were down 99% in April and May at the height of the lockdown compared to the corresponding months in 2019.
Ryanair calls for Government to cover Dublin Airport financial losses

Ryanair wants State aid to cover Daa losses at Dublin Airport to avoid a rise in passenger charges

Friday, September 04, 2020 - 13:05 PM
Sean McCarthaigh

Ryanair has called for any losses suffered by Dublin Airport during the Covid-19 downturn to be covered by the Government through state aid in order to avoid the need for any review of existing passenger charges.

The airline said there were numerous ways in which the airport’s operator, Daa, could be supported without the Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR) having to conduct a review of passenger charges at Dublin Airport.

It pointed out that there was recent precedent that the Government and Daa could use to justify state aid as the European Commission had approved a scheme to allow German airports to receive compensation for losses related to the Covid-10 pandemic as well as obtain financial support in the form of grants, guarantees on loans, subsidised interest rates and deferral of certain taxes and charges.

“The German example should be followed in Ireland to ensure a stable and viable Daa and adherence to the price cap set out in 2019,” said Ryanair’s head of competition and regulatory, Eoin Kealy.

The airline made its comments in a submission to the CAR which is examining if its determination on the maximum level of airport charges at Dublin Airport between 2020 and 2024 should be subject to some type of review due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the aviation industry.

Passenger numbers at Dublin Airport were down 99% in April and May at the height of the lockdown compared to the corresponding months in 2019.

The average maximum price cap of €7.87 per passenger for the period was set in 2019.

Ryanair said it was opposed to any review by the CAR which would result in an increase in airport charges at Dublin Airport in the short to medium term, while recovery from the Covid-19 downturn was ongoing.

Read More

Ryanair to raise €400m in share sale to fund post-Covid expansion plans

More in this section

Her home is a place for productivity Stress of pandemic could lead to employee burnout especially among women
Air Virgin flights to Pakistan planned Virgin Atlantic to cut 1,150 more jobs as it completes £1.2bn bailout
mj0409_businessMovers2.jpg Business movers

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices