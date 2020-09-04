Stress of pandemic could lead to employee burnout especially among women

Six out of ten employees say they are feeling more stressed since Covid-19 arrived - with women getting the worst of it.

Researchers at the University of Limerick polled nearly 600 workers and managers.

Limerick-based management school OMT Global commissioned the study, and warns stress levels could lead to more people dropping out of work in the months ahead.

The research reveals that 60% of employees in Ireland are feeling more stressed since the onset of Covid-19, with 67% of women reporting increased levels of stress compared with 45% of men.

In addition, almost half (49%) of women find it difficult to balance work and home life compared with 35% of men.

37% of Senior Managers actually reported that employee quality of life was better since the onset of Covid-19.

Managers also highlighted their own need for support on how to manage wellbeing of their team members as they seek tools and techniques to help enhance wellbeing, motivation and morale.

A blend of working from home and onsite was favoured by 69% of employees.

Its chief executive Mark Doyle says women seem to be having the most trouble balancing home and work life.

“The findings from the survey are a wake-up call for senior leaders as the stress levels being experienced by employees, particularly female employees - are not sustainable," said Mr Doyle.

"We are in danger of seeing employee burnout in the very near future, potentially eroding the huge strides made in improving female participation and progression in Irish workforces.

"The fact that employees are feeling increasingly disconnected from their teams and their organisations is also of great concern.

"Leaders need to get real about the impact that Covid-19 is having on their workforce, and they need to engage directly with employees to better understand how they can be supported during these exceptional times."

Claire Harnett, Lecturer and PhD scholar at the Kemmy Business School, University of Limerick, said a strong theme in the findings of the survey was the need for management to engage with employees to develop flexible working options.

"In doing so, employee wellbeing should be a key concern with findings indicating stress, isolation and disconnect being an issue as a result of rapid transition to remote working."

Dr Sarah Kieran, Researcher and Lecturer at the Kemmy Business School, University of Limerick, agreed that the notion of flexible working is important.

"It is clear now that employees are able to work well from home and see a blended way of working (partly at home and partly on-site) as the desired future state," said Dr Kieran.

"This however requires new ways of leading, new management approaches and employee supports.

"The clear issue of the impact of working from home on the female workforce during the pandemic is particularly important.

"Into the future Flexible Working Policies should be broad reaching, meeting a diverse range of employee needs."