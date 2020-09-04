Employers turn their focus on staff wellbeing, says Laya expert

PHYSICAL and mental well-being of employees is becoming increasingly important for employers as companies edge towards a return to the workplace.

New research released by laya healthcare shows that one in three employees in Ireland are classed as vulnerable to covid-19 impacts, with an underlying health condition such as asthma, diabetes or cardiac issues.

Employers know that they are obliged to “ensure, so far as is reasonably practicable, the safety, health and welfare at work of employees” under the Safety, Health and Welfare at Work Act 2005. Very few people, however, would have imagined a scenario like Covid-19 when considering the implications of an employer's workplace responsibilities.

“At-risk employees, such as those with cardiac conditions or asthma, are particularly nervous about returning to work,” said Sinead Proos, head of health and wellbeing at Laya Healthcare. “Employers are also very nervous about the need to provide 'reasonable accommodation' for that group.

“The 'new normal' workplace may have heat scanning, zoning, more logging, bathroom signage and PPE. Around 34% of employees say they're looking to the employer to have an understanding of workplace health and wellbeing.

“A lot of companies have made videos to show their employees what the new workplace now looks like so that they can make their own minds up. The situation we find ourselves in is completely unprecedented.”

Employers are also clearly out of their core areas of expertise. Their HR managers bring experience in workplace policy development, employment law etc. This is also totally new ground for them.

Most of Laya's own workforce are also still working remotely. Only a handful of its more than 450 workers are back in the office and those because it is essential for their work.

Rebuilding confidence won't be easy, but there is a working model.

“Manufacturing never really left the workplace,” notes Sinead Proos. “We have learned a lot from the big pharma companies. They are all already well equipped to deal with issues around zoning and hygiene.

“Their production approaches already require them to log their steps, tracking their movement in and out of cleanrooms etc. It will feel unusual, but employees in many offices may find that they will be expected to take a similar clinical approach to their work.

“For someone working in an 'Irish culture' workplace, it will be tough to be more mindful in this way. Our survey shows that only one in two people are reaching out for help in relation to their health; only one person in ten is reaching out for psychological help.”

Working remotely is leading to some strange behaviour patterns among workers. The Laya survey also found that 80% of people with an illness are not phoning in sick. Instead, they are continuing to work.

As well as finding that a third of workers have vulnerable health in relation to Covid, the suvey also found that four in 10 Irish workers (39%) are struggling to cope with everyday life during Covid-19, while 91% have reported some level of anxiety. Over half cited a fear of a second surge their main cause of anxiety.

“These anxieties will only grow with the kids returning to school again,” she said. “As a parent of twins, I'm very aware of the risks for workplaces. If a child conracts Covid, then the entire family will have to self-isolate.

“September will tell us a lot about how well or otherwise people can adjust and normalise all these changes.” In relation to sharing personal information around mental health, Sinead notes that better communication can help resolve the current trust disconnect. Many employers are becoming more engaged with the psycho-social wellbeing of their staff.

Laya is working with companies on risk assessments, followed up with workshops around staff mental wellbeing and communication. The buy-in of senior management will be critical to this cultural evolution in the workplace.

Laya's survey also found that companies are predicting an average expense of €37,138 on returning employees to the workplace, covering new infrastructure, PPE provision and running wellness programmes. Some 14% of Irish employers are predicting costs of €50,000 or more.

Larger organisations are more likely to be providing mental wellbeing services to support staff returning to the workplace. However, just 45% of the pharma, manufacturing and IT sectors are providing such services for those returning to the workplace and just 39% in other sectors.

Sinead Proos said: “These results highlight the implications we must consider as we try to work and maintain ‘business as usual’ during a pandemic.

“To address workers’ concerns, to protect the one in three employees who are vulnerable workers and to fully comply with health and safety guidelines, long-term investment in building resources, education and training needs to be made.”

On Monday, September 14, Laya is hosting a webinar discussion entitled 'The Great Reset: A Brave New Era of Work and Wellbeing'. The panel discussion will feature Sinead Proos, Dr Emelina Ellis, counselling psychologist, and employment law specialist Jennifer Cashman of Ronan Daly Jermyn law firm.

The discussion will reveal findings of one of the largest-ever research carried out among Irish employees and arm HR leaders with practical approaches and tips on implementing health and wellbeing in their own organisations.