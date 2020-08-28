Business movers

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with companies and organisations with operations in Ireland, including BNY Mellon, Origin Enterprises, JYSK, Tulfarris Hotel and Golf Resort and Three

Ann Fogarty has been appointed head of operations of BNY Mellon, a global investments company with almost $2 trillion in assets under management, based in USA. Born in Tipperary, she has worked at BNY Mellon for over 30 years in roles including head of EMEA investment operations, global head of fund accounting and administration and global head of accounting services. She has served on various Industry Committees of The Irish Funds Industry Association over the years and is a founding member of the Irish chapter of the 30% Club, which works to improve the proportion of women in senior business roles. She holds an MA in HR from the National College of Ireland and is a graduate member of the Marketing Institute in Ireland. Ann is married with two children and is based in Pennsylvania, USA.

Brendan Kent has been appointed as managing director of the agri-inputs division of agri-services group Origin Enterprises plc. He joined Origin in 1994 as chief financial officer of Power Seeds and progressed to comparable roles in Goulding and Origin Fertilisers. He played a central role in the formation of Origin Enterprises plc and has held the position of chief operating officer of the agri-inputs division since 2011. He has also supported the group in a wider brief involving financial, IT, acquisitions, disposals and business reorganisations. He will now lead the operations of Goulding, Origin Fertilisers UK, Independent Fertilisers, Origin Amenity, Origin NI, and Pillaert Mekoson and oversee the coordination of the Group’s fertiliser activities.

Ilijana Jurilj has been appointed as store manager for the new JYSK store in Sligo, the Danish home retailer's eighth store in Ireland, which will create 13 new jobs when it opens shortly. Born in Croatia, she moved to Ireland four and a half years ago. Ilijana studied business management and brings significant experience working in customer-facing roles. JYSK (pronounced Yoosk) sells products for the home, from the bedroom to the garden. It specialises in sleeping products – from mattresses, duvets, and pillows to bed-frames and bases. The ninth JYSK Ireland store will open in Dublin in November in Gulliver’s Retail Park.

Darren Byrne has been appointed general manager of the PREM Group-owned Tulfarris Hotel and Golf Resort in Blessington, Co Wicklow. He has worked with the PREM Group for many years and was the Food and Beverage Manager at Tulfarris from 2009-2011. Most recently, he worked at PREM’s Viking Hotel in Waterford where he was the general manager for the last four years. He collaborated with Douglas Wallace Architects on the The Viking's €1m renovation. He also held positions at the Westgrove Hotel in Clane, Co Kildare, and was the food and beverage manager at the four-star Osprey Hotel in Naas, another PREM property.

Mark Redmond has been appointed as chief people officer with telecomms company Three UK, in addition to his role with Three Ireland. He will drive close collaboration between the Irish and UK functions, bringing more than 20 years of HR experience to the role. At Three Ireland, Mark has led the team since 2007 and during his time in this role, the business has grown from a team of 50 to 1,400 employees across Ireland. Mark was instrumental in the O2 acquisition, ensuring a seamless amalgamation of the two organisations. Mark’s previous experience includes senior HR roles at PayPal International Ltd and A. O. Smith.

Una Rorke has been appointed director of people business partnering with telecomms company Three, with the remit of both roles covering Three UK and Three Ireland. Una began her career in Three as a recruitment specialist in 2008. She has progressed through several roles and has led several teams across the wider People function including Recruitment, Operations, Reward, HR Business Partnering and Engagement, and was heavily involved throughout the O2 acquisition. This announcement follows the appointment of Robert Finnegan as CEO of Three UK and Three Ireland earlier this year, as well as Elaine Carey’s appointment as chief commercial officer for both companies. Keavy Gorman has been appointed director of people development.