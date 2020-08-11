Irish investment fund set to benefit from Bayer's $875m UK acquisition

Tuesday, August 11, 2020 - 16:03 PM
Geoff Percival, additional reporting from Bloomberg

Irish investment firm Fountain Healthcare Partners stands to benefit from German pharmaceutical giant Bayer’s proposed mega takeover of UK biotech company KaNDy Therapeutics.

Fountain – which manages Ireland’s largest life science venture capital fund – was an early-stage investor in KaNDy, which is developing a treatment to improve menopausal symptoms, and still holds a stake in the company.

Bayer has struck an $875m (€745m) deal to acquire the British women’s health biotech, bolstering its pharmaceuticals division before patents expire on some key products.

The German drug and chemical company has agreed to pay $425m upfront and potential milestone payments of $450m until the launch of KaNDy’s experimental treatment for menopause symptoms. The deal is expected to close in September.

KaNDy’s drug - NT-814 - is expected to start a final-stage clinical trial next year and could generate peak sales of €1bn globally.

Once KaNDy’s drug comes to market, Bayer could make additional sales milestone payments that exceed $100m, the company said.

With blockbuster blood thinner Xarelto and eye-care medicine Eylea losing patent protection in the next few years, Bayer’s pharmaceutical division has been looking for small-scale deals to boost earnings.

While the KaNDy deal is a “good start,” Bayer will need more such moves to make up for the coming loss in revenue from Xarelto and Eylea, which combined for €6.6bn in sales last year, Bloomberg analyst Michael Shah said.

“As a global leader in women's healthcare, Bayer is an ideal partner for KaNDy Therapeutics to continue the progress and optimise NT-814 as a potential treatment option," said Fountain Healthcare partner Ena Prosser.

