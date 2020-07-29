Tui extends suspension of holidays to Spanish islands

Tui extends suspension of holidays to Spanish islands
Tui has extended the suspension of holidays to the Balearic Islands and Canary Islands for UK customers until August 4 Picture: Tom Pilgrim/PA
Wednesday, July 29, 2020 - 13:22 PM
Press Association

Tui has extended the suspension of holidays to the Balearic Islands and Canary Islands for UK customers until August 4.

The UK’s biggest tour operator had previously cancelled trips to the Spanish islands up to and including Friday.

Its holidays to mainland Spain remain suspended until August 10.

Remove the blunt tool approach to quarantine

Tui managing director Andrew Flintham

The UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office reimposed a warning against non-essential travel to the country on Monday.

This was a day after Spain was removed from the UK Department for Transport’s exemption list for the 14-day quarantine requirement.

Tui is operating additional flights to Greece and Turkey this weekend to enable affected holidaymakers to switch their destinations.

The firm’s managing director Andrew Flintham said more than 70% of customers with cancelled trips are rebooking to travel over the same period or in the coming weeks but to a different location.

He went on: “The summer holiday period is the most important time of year for travel operators and we are therefore doing everything we can to help customers get their well-deserved holiday.

“The health and safety of our customers and colleagues is always our highest priority.

Importantly, we also call upon the UK Government to work closely with the travel industry and remove the blunt tool approach to quarantine and consider the rapid introduction of regional travel corridors.

“The level of uncertainty and confusion created this week is damaging for business and customer confidence in travel.”

Read More

Appeal extends sentence review date for teenager who tried to murder woman he met on dating app

More in this section

Germany Economy Deutsche Bank reports second quarter profit despite loan losses
FILE PHOTO: View of Santander financial agency branch in Madrid Santander books record €12.6bn costs amid Covid-19 banking hit               
Coronavirus - Wed Apr 29, 2020 Next shares climb as retailer taps stay-at-home holidaymakers           
coronavirustuiplace: uk

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices