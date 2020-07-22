Regeneron seeking more workers in Limerick for its Covid-19 response efforts

Regeneron aims to have hundreds of thousands of treatment doses ready for distribution this autumn
Based in the former Dell site in Raheen, Regeneron employs 1,000 people in Limerick.

Wednesday, July 22, 2020 - 07:30 AM
Alan Healy

The New York-headquartered company has signed a $450m (€395m) contract with the US government to produce thousands of doses of its REGN-COV2 anti-body cocktail to treat and prevent infection from Covid-19.

This is despite the fact that the drug has yet to complete clinical trials. 

If the trials confirm the effectiveness of the REGN-COV2, Regeneron aims to have hundreds of thousands of treatment doses ready for distribution this autumn.

Regeneron has said that to enable its US manufacturing site to produce large-scale quantities of REGN-COV2, they have licensed some additional products to be manufactured at their Limerick facility. Based in the former Dell site in Raheen, Regeneron employs 1,000 people in Limerick.

A spokesperson for Regeneron told the Irish Examiner that their industrial operations and product-supply teams in Limerick and in Rensselaer, New York, work to make medicines at both manufacturing facilities and that they have invested more than $1bn over the past six years to build the largest bulk biologics production facility in Ireland.

"We currently employ over 1,000 employees at the site in Raheen Business Park, Limerick. 

"We are always looking for good talent and we are currently hiring biotech production specialists, and other key roles to support production needs and projects, some of which relate to our Covid-19 response efforts."

EU talks weigh on stock markets seeking positive trials on Covid-19 vaccines

