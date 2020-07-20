EU talks weigh on stock markets seeking positive trials on Covid-19 vaccines

EU talks weigh on stock markets seeking positive trials on Covid-19 vaccines
generic stock
Monday, July 20, 2020 - 18:40 PM
Eamon Quinn

Hopes for Covid-19 vaccines helped support European pharmaceutical stocks but concerns that EU leaders will row back on their planned dosages of support for European economies weighed on stock markets. 

The Ftse-100 ended 0.5% lower andthe  Eurostoxx index was pegged back to a gain of less than 1%, as European leaders talked about the size of the grants for European countries.

In Ireland, shares in the main banks AIB and Bank of Ireland, as well as hotel and travel firms, including Dalata and Ryanair, slipped. Irish Ferries-owner ICG was little changed.                  

"While much of the market upside seen throughout recent months have come from positivity around the coordinated stimulus efforts around the globe, that boost appears to be fading as traders await another boost on both sides of the Atlantic," said Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at online broker IG. 

He said positive news "on the vaccine front" failed to lift stock markets, which focussed instead on "worries over the size of future financial packages in Europe and the US". 

A vaccine the University of Oxford is developing with AstraZeneca showed promising results in early human testing, with it working to boost levels of both protective antibodies and immune T-cells that target the virus, the study published in the medical journal the Lancet confirmed. AstraZenca shares rose 1.5%, extending its gains in the past year to 50%.

Other vaccines showing positive tests include China's CanSino Biologics and a vaccine that Germany's BioNTech is developing with Pfizer.

Read More

UK coronavirus vaccine is safe and induces immune response, study finds

More in this section

PetrolPumpGeneric22May16_large.jpg Average cost of petrol and diesel in Ireland increases
Flag of Ireland sticking in 50 Euro banknotes.(series) Economists: 'Borrow aggressively' to keep domestic businesses alive 
cabinet%20128_90603601 Anthony Foley: Do not expect too much from first step of many government rebuilding blocks

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices