Medtronic signs deal to source half of electricity from Galway wind farm 

Healthcare technology company Medtronic has signed a first of its kind agreement with a Galway wind farm to directly supply 50% of power for its Irish sites.

Medtronic has signed a Corporate Power Purchase Agreement (CPPA) with Flogas Enterprise to meet half of annual electricity requirements for its five sites in Ireland across Galway, Dublin and Athlone, using renewable energy from a windfarm located 30 minutes from the company’s Galway location.

A CPPA is a contract which allows a company to procure renewable electricity through a direct agreement with a renewable electricity developer.

It is expected that demand for CPPAs will grow over the next few years as companies seek to lower their carbon footprints, and also seek certainty in energy prices.

CPPAs are typically signed over long periods, guaranteeing both the renewable generator and corporate consumers a fixed electricity price and hedging against market risks.

Medtronic’s CPPA was completed with Shane Cannon and the energy management team at Medtronic, with support from energy management consultant, NUS Consulting Group.

It is the first of its kind in Ireland as it is a multi-buyer CPPA, meaning Medtronic is one of a number of customers bundled together by Flogas Enterprise under the agreement and enabled to partner with a wind farm they otherwise could not have partnered with due to scale.

Flogas Enterprise, previously Naturgy Ireland and part of DCC plc, is a supplier to large energy users across Ireland and Northern Ireland, providing renewable electricity as well as natural gas, biomethane and energy services.

Anita Tuch, Vice President, Facilities, Risk and Environmental Health and Safety at Medtronic, said that the deal is a “significant milestone” for the company.

“We look forward to working with Flogas Enterprise. Renewable electricity is a vital pillar in our commitment to sustainability, and this momentous occasion marks a significant milestone,” she said.

“The guarantees of origin realised from the arrangement will also be utilised to support our Scope 2 emissions reporting,” she added.