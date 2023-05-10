UCC study: Lack of government support "significant barrier" for offshore renewables

A lack of government engagement, support and funding will be highlighted as a “significant barrier” to the offshore renewable energy sector in a report being launched today in UCC.

Research by Cork University Business School (CUBS) in UCC has painted a picture of the challenges faced by those operating in the offshore renewable energy sector, through a survey of 214 firms.

The report, ‘Innovation, Networking and Policy in the Offshore Renewable Energy Sector’, says that insufficient supports and engagement by government, as well as a lack of funding, are the main barriers to innovation for firms.

It notes that difficulties around bureaucracy, funding, infrastructure and regulation were “noticeably greater” for Irish firms interviewed, compared to UK and Europe-based counterparts.

Most firms also cited financial constraints as a significant restriction to the development of new products and services.

Lead researcher Dr Frank Crowley, lecturer in Economics at Cork University Business School and Co-Director of the Spatial and Regional Economics Research Centre at UCC, said that there is currently “huge uncertainty” around funding commitments and the policy and planning environment in Ireland.

“Ireland has the natural resources and the unique geographical location to be the global leader in these sectors of the future… Certainty, commitment, and leadership by Ireland is needed sooner rather than later,” he said.

The report also found that strong industry-university relations are evident, but firms interviewed criticised “rigid” semesters and academic incentives that prioritise publication over industry impact.

“Knowledge brokers like Higher Education Institutions and special purpose Research Centres are likely to play a critical role in acting as platforms and anchors of coordination between government, industry, university and the wider society in the regional renewable energy innovation system, if the sector is to be successful,” Dr Crowley added.

The research was conducted by the SELKIE work-package 9 research team, led by researchers at the Spatial and Regional Economics Research Centre (SRERC) at Cork University Business School in UCC.

The report will be officially launched at an event this afternoon in UCC.