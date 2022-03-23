Cattle and sheep farmers to engage with vets in parasite control strategy

Antiparasitic resistance is an increasing concern in livestock farming. Resistance is present when a wormer does not kill the target parasites as expected.

Every time animals are treated with an anthelmintic (wormer), there is a risk of selecting for resistant worms. Therefore, alternate methods of controlling worms in livestock that do not rely only on dosing (e.g. herd or flock health plans, grazing management) should be considered.

In response to the anti-parasitic challenge, Minister Charlie Mc Conalogue recently launched a Parasite Control Strategy for Cattle and Sheep Farmers within the existing Targeted Advisory Service for Animal Health (TASAH) to support farmers.

Minister Mc Conalogue stated: ‘‘anti-parasitic resistance is a major challenge to the health of animals in the country and can impact on the profitability of farms. Recent analysis carried out by Teagasc and published in 2020, found worrying levels of resistance to anti-parasitic medicines on the farms in the study.” The purpose of the Parasite Control TASAH is to facilitate discussions and planning between farmers and their veterinary practitioners on the best practices around parasite control with the long term view of minimising the further development of anthelmintic resistance. The TASAH will fund a veterinary farm visit and two faecal egg counts. The free TASAH programme will be delivered by Animal Health Ireland (AHI).

The Parasite Control TASAH Consult is open to all cattle and sheep farmers in Ireland. Herd or flock owners must nominate a trained, participating veterinary practitioner to undertake the farm visit. Farmers will receive individual farm specific parasite control recommendations from the veterinarian visit. As anti-parasitic medicines may only be supplied on foot of a veterinary prescription from June this year, where such products are required, the consulting veterinarian can provide a prescription at that time.

Minister Mc Conalogue said: ‘‘I encourage all cattle and sheep farmers to register with the portal on AHI’s website to get the best practice advice on parasitic control for their holdings. Reducing the development of anti-parasitic resistance is crucial to support farm profitability. The measure will assist in identifying non effective treatments, reducing the frequency of treatments where necessary, and increase the capacity for monitoring and testing as part of a health plan. This will be a farmer-friendly initiative that will help drive improvements at animal health level as well as farm profitability.” Farmers can register online at https://ahiportal.powerappsportals.com/PCFR/ or speak to their respective Private Veterinarian Practitioner. The programme will run until 31 December 2022.

Animal Health Ireland offer the following recommendations to slow the progression of anthelmintic resistance:

• Develop a gutworm control strategy as part of a herd health plan.

• Ensure optimal wormer administration by:

- Choosing the most appropriate wormer. For example, do not use a combination gutworm/fluke product if only liver fluke treatment is needed.

- Measuring and using the correct dosage rate based on the heaviest animal in a group of similarly aged animals and using calibrated dosing equipment.

- Correct timing of treatment for optimum effect. For example, later in the grazing season when worm burdens are higher.

- Ensure good technique as per the manufacturer's instructions. For example, with oral wormers the dosing gun should be placed over the back of the animal’s tongue to ensure the full dose is swallowed.

• Reduce the likelihood of inadvertently introducing resistant worms in purchased or reintroduced animals by treating with two classes of wormers and quarantining for at least 48 hours. After this time, new animals should be grazed on gutworm contaminated pastures to dilute the proportion of potentially resistant worms in the animal.

• Reduce dependence on wormers by using other management strategies e.g. silage/ hay aftergrass, reseeding and mixed grazing while adopting strategies that preserve susceptible worms on the farm.

• Adopt strategies which preserve the presence of susceptible worms on the farm:

- Leave a proportion in the group untreated if moving to ‘clean’ pasture. For example, leaving the heaviest 10% of animals untreated. If resistant worms are present, the treated animals are likely to predominantly pass eggs from resistant worms, while the untreated animals will pass eggs from both susceptible and resistant worms, thereby ensuring that any resistant worm population is diluted by susceptible worms.

- After dosing animals, do not immediately move animals on to ‘clean’ pasture. (e.g. silage/hay aftergrass). Animals remaining on the contaminated pasture for a short period will allow for a small amount of reinfection to dilute any potentially resistant worm populations that survived the treatment. It is of no benefit to use this method if the wormer has a long persistent activity (consult your veterinary practitioner on this).

- Adopt a targeted selective treatment approach to treatment. This approach involves monitoring faecal egg count (FEC), weight gain and body condition in animals to identify which individual animals to treat.

• Monitor the efficacy of anthelmintics used on your farm by conducting a drench test or a faecal egg count reduction test (FECRT).