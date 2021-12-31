'Severe' supply constraints causing house prices to surge

Severe supply constraints are causing house prices to surge, an economist has said.

The average value of second-hand homes in Ireland has increased by 2.2% in the fourth quarter of 2021, with values rising 9.6% cumulatively over the year.

In Dublin, there was a further rise of 1.9% in the quarter, with values growing 7.2% in the year.

Price growth continues to be stronger outside of Dublin, with average values nationally excluding Dublin rising 2.6% in quarter four, and 12.9% over the year.

According to Eoin Lynch, this divergence in price inflation rates looks set to continue going forward.

“The overarching story for the residential housing market last year was the heightened levels of house price inflation.

“The severe supply constraints, exacerbated by the pandemic, and unexpectedly robust levels of demand all fuelled these elevated levels of growth.

“Although Dublin noted higher levels of inflation in comparison to recent years, inflation in the capital was perceptibly lower than elsewhere in the country.

“This has been a persistent trend in recent times, reflecting the more binding nature of the macro-prudential rules in locations where average values are higher,” he said.

While commencement activity has expanded since the reopening of construction sites in 2021, activity in many areas outside of Dublin remains substantially below what is required.

This indicates limited future supply in these areas, leading to continued price inflation, albeit at more reduced levels than seen in the past year.

According to the estate agent Sherry FitzGerald, sales activity remains healthy, with volumes significantly ahead of 2020 and in line with pre-Covid levels.

Approximately 39,100 houses were sold during the first three quarters of this year.

The volume of properties valued over €1m that sold during the year was up 46%, when compared to the same period in 2019.

There was also a notable increase in activity in more rural locations with counties such as Longford, Mayo, and Leitrim all recording a growth of 20% or more compared to the same year.

The estate agent found that the exodus of landlords from the rental market continued unabated in the year with just 13% of purchases made by investors.

Comparatively, 32% of all sales were investors selling their properties, signalling a huge disparity between those entering and exiting the market.

Marian Finnegan, Managing Director, Sherry FitzGerald says despite continued displacement in the market due to the pandemic and the related fallout, sales activity remains buoyant.

“The new year should see further expansion in sales activity, with new homes sales substantially stronger.

“The rental market saw significant disruption and dysfunction in 2021 and this looks set to continue in 2022.

“Over the course of 2021, the Government took significant steps to try and address failings in the market, chief among these the launching of the Housing for All programme.

“While not perfect it certainly represents progress and should be welcomed, however, additional action will almost inevitably be required in the new year given the depth of the challenge,” she said.