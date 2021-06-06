Ireland will need coalition of small states to push back G7 tax plan      

Ireland will need to build some sort of coalition of smaller states to fight off the potential effects to its future prosperity from a G7 plan to overhaul global tax, experts have said.

The Group of Seven of the most powerful western economies, which includes the US, Japan, Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and Canada, struck an agreement on Saturday to push a new way of taxing multinationals that aims to upend a global tax regime that has served Ireland well for over three decades.

Economists and tax experts said that the G7 accord after a two-day gathering of its finance ministers in London was more far reaching than expected. The agreement seeks to build consensus around its proposal for a global minimum corporate tax rate of "at least" 15% for multinationals and goes on to blow a large hole in the longstanding principle that large companies are taxed in the location they have chosen to place substantial bases.

That model has served Ireland spectacularly well by the State attracting a large number of jobs from foreign-owned multinationals such as Apple and Pfizer. It also led to a huge haul in corporation tax receipts for the Government of €11.8bn last year.

Tax expert Brian Keegan, who is director of public policy at Chartered Accountants Ireland, said that on the face of it the G7 accord would, if it secures momentum, affect the amount of corporate tax revenues collected by the exchequer and have implications for future flows of foreign direct investment. Mr Keegan said the G7 will attempt to build support first among the G20 and eventually a much wider group of over 135 countries for its proposal that multinationals be taxed at least in part by the markets where they generate most of their activity and profits.

The Government has long said that the exchequer could lose around €2bn a year in annual revenues from global tax reforms, an estimate that Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe reiterated over the weekend. UCC economist Seamus Coffey, who is a former chair of the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council, said that some of the €11.8bn the Government collected in corporate tax revenues last year would likely be reduced if more taxing rights were given to the "market countries".

"We obviously do not know the details of how this will work. You have to imagine it would affect a 'source country' like Ireland where the activity takes place," Mr Coffey said. He said the G7 deal attempts to put a large hole through the principle of taxing multinationals. That part of its plan was more important for Ireland than the proposal for a global corporate tax rate of because its proposal for a rate of at least 15% "was not very far" from the 12.5% Irish rate.

University of Limerick associate professor Stephen Kinsella said the agreement could affect future flows in foreign direct investment in areas, including pharmaceuticals. He warned that the lessons from the Covid-19 crisis pointed to the need to understand better the sectoral risks facing the economy. In the case of the G7 proposal, the risks to Ireland retaining the foreign-owned pharmaceutical industry which is important to the Cork region will need to be closely studied.