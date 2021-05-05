Women under pressure as inequality in the workplace widens 

Concerns have been expressed this week about the pressure that women in the workplace have come under during the Covid-19 pandemic, and the negative impact this has on the progress of females in their careers and in business.

Network Ireland West Cork President, Katherine O Sullivan, who raised the matter said that in her role with the Network and a full time working mum of three, she found herself being able to empathise with women who are struggling to manage through the work/life balance pressures that have increased significantly over the past 14 months.