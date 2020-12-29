‘Waterford’s determination to succeed will not be found wanting’

Like every other city in Ireland, Waterford, its people and the local business community were dealt a “huge blow” when the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent restrictions struck Ireland back in March.

But it has shown resilience and strength of character from those in business to people living in its communities and the future looks bright, say the experts.

Gerald Hurley, CEO Waterford Chamber, is one such expert and according to him “things are looking up” for Ireland’s oldest city.

A recent announcement for funding to get the North Quays development underway has been welcomed by all sectors in the county.

“The recent announcement of funding for the North Quays is a game changer for the Waterford City region and has brought much needed positivity and excitement in such times of adversity,” added Mr Hurley.

“According to urbistat analysis, there is a current 604,000 catchment population within a 60-minute drive from Waterford City.

“That, together with the current estimated retail leakage of €614m and for the plans for the development of the city centre, present a huge opportunity for Waterford and those looking to set up business and relocate here.”

Meanwhile, the North Quays in Waterford is regarded as one of the best pieces of real estate in Europe and Mr Hurley says that the funding allocation means that “we have just been handed the key to unlock the city’s potential”.

€110.6m for necessary infrastructure will enable the development of the site and the relocation of the station.

“Thankfully, even at our lowest ebb during the second lockdown, we were able to focus on Waterford’s future and look forward to better days,” he continued.

“Waterford’s strength in the innovation and technology sector is no secret, but it hit global headlines during the pandemic.

“The development of the Covid-19 tracing app by NearForm brought great pride to Waterford and the company highlights Waterford as a city with a highly skilled workforce and an innovative nature that can compete on the global stage.

“The app is now being used world-wide and is considered one of the biggest success stories of Covid-19.” Mr Hurley also says that Waterford has “adapted” to recent challenges and shown incredible resilience over the past number of months.

“It has been incredibly hard for our members and the wider business community but they have come together and braved it out.

“Even this week, we see Redlane.ie announce they are not opening their shop for their Christmas sale and it will only be online.

“This is a very brave move but it must be commended.

“They are prioritising the safety of their customers while creating a viable solution so they can continue to trade.” RedLane.ie has been leading the way in Waterford in terms of e-commerce for many years.

The Chamber CEO says it's “heartening” to see so many following suit by marketing their business in a professional manner, digitally.

“This is thanks, in no small part, to the Trading Online Vouchers,” he added.

“We have worked closely with Waterford Local Enterprise Office (LEO) this year, in terms of the business continuity, encouraging people to take up the Trading Online Voucher Scheme and we are working on a collaborative plan to assist businesses in the year ahead.” With regard to innovation, Waterford has always been to the fore and it seems this ethos will stand to the county in the months and years ahead.

“In terms of innovation, along with the NearForm Covid app, Waterford has seen many new products come to market to combat the spread of the virus, from companies like Garrett Motion, Waterford Stanley, TQS Integration, SEAM and many more,” said Mr Hurley.

“We are extremely proud of the business community in Waterford, in how they have collaborated, innovated and protected the wider community.

“We look forward to brighter days and continue to offer every support to those still struggling in business.

“It has been a year like no other, but Waterford is adept at dealing with adversity and our determination and will to succeed will not be found wanting.”