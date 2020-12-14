ISME calls for rapid testing of employees so they can return to workplace

Absenteeism from work could become a thing of the past in the small to medium enterprise sector if calls for rapid testing of workers so they can return to workplaces after Christmas are acknowledged.

The Irish Small to Medium Enterprise Association (ISME) has called for the testing because of concerns that travel during the festive period will create a rise in Covid-19 infection in the workplace.

The Association has written to the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar TD requesting Covid-19 testing of inbound air and sea passengers to Ireland from January 1, as a means of supporting employers and enabling them to provide rapid testing workplaces for their workers.

“The risk of a serious increase in Covid-19 infection rates in the workplace after the holidays is a huge concern for business owners across different sectors,” said CEO of ISME, Neil McDonnell.

“The issue was raised at a recent meeting of ISME’s National Council and with many businesses closed for up to two weeks during Christmas and New Year, our members are concerned about large numbers of their workers - particularly across the service industry - who have booked leave between December 18 and January 3, and are expected to return home, travel or spend time with family home from abroad during this period.”

Meanwhile, the most recent Labour Force Survey estimates that almost 16% of the workforce is non-national, and 6% of the total is from EU15 - EU27 countries.

Significant numbers of these EU15 – EU27 workers are employed in the care, hospitality, construction, manufacturing, and logistics sectors.

“The current PCR testing regime is neither affordable nor operationally appropriate for the scale of testing that is needed,” Mr McDonnell continued.

“We believe that a campaign of rapid testing in the workplace immediately after the Christmas break, with the immediate isolation of suspected positive cases, would greatly mitigate any increase in the Covid-19 caseload in the New Year.”