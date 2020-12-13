Finance: Diary

- The Central Bank will publish its interim report on differential pricing within the insurance sector.
- The Central Bank's deputy governor, Ed Sibley, and director of consumer protection, Gráinne McEvoy, will appear at the Oireachtas committee on finance, expenditure and reform, and Taoiseach, to discuss banking issues.
- The Central Statistics Office (CSO) will publish data on goods exports and imports for October.
- Curry's PC World owner, Dixon's Carphone, will present financial results for the past six months, which are expected to be buoyed by Black Friday spending and sales of games consoles.
- The Central Bank will publish a report on the financial condition of the credit union sector.
- The CSO will publish data on foreign direct investment for 2019.
- The CSO will publish a report on the impact of selected Covid-19 income support on employees in 2020.