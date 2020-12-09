Dell leader Bob Savage honoured by Cork Chamber

Instrumental in helping to position Ireland and Cork as a European location of choice for investors
Bob Savage with the Outstanding Contribution to Business Award 2020, with EY Cork's John Higgins, Cork Chamber president Paula Cogan, and Cork Chamber CEO Conor Healy. Picture: Darragh Kane

Wed, 09 Dec, 2020 - 10:12
Alan Healy

Bob Savage has been honoured with the Cork Chamber Outstanding Contribution to Business Award 2020.

The vice-president and Cork site leader at Dell Technologies, Mr Savage joins a distinguished group of previous recipients, including Anne O’Leary of Vodafone, Frank Boland, Sean O’Driscoll of Glen Dimplex Group, Darina Allen of Ballymaloe, Brian McCarthy of Fexco, and Dan and Linda Kiely of Voxpro.

President of Cork Chamber Paula Cogan said Mr Savage was a true icon of the technology industry. "Bob Savage has enjoyed an international career, and all from Cork," she said. "He has ensured that an entire sector has been able to develop from Ireland. Bob sat on the board of the American Chamber and Enterprise Ireland and has been instrumental in helping to position Ireland and Cork as a European location of choice for investors." 

Taoiseach Micheál Martin congratulated Mr Savage saying for his "tireless contribution to Cork and to the South West over many years."

"Bob’s legacy to industrial development in Cork has been a rich and enduring one," he said. "Among his many roles — one which I must highlight, given the centrality of education to the development and success of our region — is Bob’s continuing work as chair of the CIT governing body. I want to thank Bob for his contribution to the transition to the Munster Technological University taking place in just a few weeks’ time." 

Mr Savage said it was a great honour to accept the award from the Cork Chamber and EY. 

"Thanks to the incredible team across Dell Technologies in Ireland and especially those at our Cork campus," he said. "We have established strong links with both UCC and CIT. A career highlight for me has been to serve as the chair of the governing body of CIT for the last nine years.

"Lifelong learning has been a passion for me, and I look forward to the establishment of the Munster Technological University, which will serve the region well, and it will be a force for talent and inclusion in the post-Covid era."

EY Cork lead partner John Higgins said Mr Savage has not only made a substantial contribution to building a successful base in Ireland for Dell Technologies, he continues to be a huge driver of lifelong learning.

