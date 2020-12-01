Enterprise Ireland webinars to help with ‘new business environment’

As the Brexit transition period comes to an end on December 31, next, Irish businesses involved in trade with the UK will need to operate in a new business environment.

To assist with the journey, Enterprise Ireland will run a series of regional business webinars - ‘Brexit Customs Briefing Series: Critical steps to get ready for new customs rules from January 1, 2021’ from December 7 to 11.

The webinars are free to attend and are open to any Irish business involved in importing and exporting goods to and from the UK.

“It is critical that Irish companies trading with the UK have the processes in place that will help them to minimise disruption to their businesses in 2021 and beyond,” said manager of the Brexit Unit with Enterprise Ireland, Giles O’Neill.

“In September this year, Enterprise Ireland undertook research which found that one in five companies were still understanding what they needed to do to prepare for Brexit.

“While many companies have taken action, many others still need to prepare for what will be key challenges, such as customs and logistics.

“Enterprise Ireland’s ‘Brexit Customs Briefings’ will provide those companies with practical information and guidance on the vital steps they need to undertake before January 1.

Meanwhile, the webinar will kick off on Monday, December 7 for the Dublin & Mid-East Region - Dublin, Kildare, Meath, Wicklow - while on Tuesday, December 8, the Mid-West Region of Clare, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary will take place.

On Wednesday, December 9, the webinar will be held for business in the North-East and North West Region including Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Louth, Monaghan and Sligo, and on Thursday, December 10 the South South-East Region of Carlow, Cork, Kilkenny, Waterford, Wexford will take place.

On Friday, December 11, the midlands & West Region including Galway, Laois, Longford, Mayo, Offaly, Roscommon and Westmeath will be covered by the webinar.