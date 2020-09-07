Private equity firms in uphill battle for control of Italian football

The top suitor, a group backed by CVC Capital Partners and Advent International, is increasingly concerned it has not won enough support from Serie A clubs
Private equity firms in uphill battle for control of Italian football

Italian clubs are divided over the prospect of private equity investment. File picture: Alessandro Di Marco

Monday, September 07, 2020 - 18:46 PM
David Hellier, Jan-Henrik Förster and Daniele Lepido

Italy’s divided football league is set to meet this week to debate whether private equity has the answer to its woes.

The top suitor, a group backed by CVC Capital Partners and Advent International, is increasingly concerned it hasn’t won enough support from Serie A clubs.

Its bid is among proposals that will be discussed at a meeting of the top Italian teams, Tuesday.

While Serie A management supports the idea of raising capital from private equity funds, several clubs, including Lazio and Napoli, have expressed reservations about the approach during the past few weeks of discussions. 

At least 14 of the league’s 20 teams need to vote in favour for an offer to be accepted.

It is possible the league may not make a final decision at this week’s meeting, and deliberations could drag on longer.

CVC and Advent offered about €1.6bn for a 10% stake in a new media company with the rights to broadcast Serie A games. 

They partnered with Italy’s FSI fund for their bid. 

The consortium is competing with Bain Capital, which submitted a lower bid.

Investment firms Three Hills Capital Partners and Apax Partners are also working on a proposal to provide fresh capital to the Italian league and have asked for more time to finesse their late bid.

While the Italian league needs an injection of cash after decades of under-investment, Serie A would be selling a stake at a time when valuations have been knocked down by Covid-19. 

The coronavirus pandemic forced a halt to games in March. 

Play was later resumed, with teams competing in stadiums without fans. 

A new season is scheduled to begin later this month.

The discussions come as Serie A tries to increase its revenues to levels closer to those of England’s Premier League and Spain’s La Liga. 

Serie A generated revenue of about €2.5bn in 2018-2019, with almost 60% coming from broadcasting, according to a June report from Deloitte.

Bloomberg

Read More

NTMA to raise further €1bn-€1.5bn in debt sale

More in this section

pexels-energepiccom-313690.jpg 43% of remote workers anxious about returning to work due to Covid-19
972856 Kerry Airport needs continued Government support
Coronavirus - Mon Aug 3, 2020 Hotels call for review of health guidelines as occupancy levels plummet 

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices