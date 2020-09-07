Private equity firms in uphill battle for control of Italian football

Italy’s divided football league is set to meet this week to debate whether private equity has the answer to its woes.

The top suitor, a group backed by CVC Capital Partners and Advent International, is increasingly concerned it hasn’t won enough support from Serie A clubs.

Its bid is among proposals that will be discussed at a meeting of the top Italian teams, Tuesday.

While Serie A management supports the idea of raising capital from private equity funds, several clubs, including Lazio and Napoli, have expressed reservations about the approach during the past few weeks of discussions.

At least 14 of the league’s 20 teams need to vote in favour for an offer to be accepted.

It is possible the league may not make a final decision at this week’s meeting, and deliberations could drag on longer.

CVC and Advent offered about €1.6bn for a 10% stake in a new media company with the rights to broadcast Serie A games.

They partnered with Italy’s FSI fund for their bid.

The consortium is competing with Bain Capital, which submitted a lower bid.

Investment firms Three Hills Capital Partners and Apax Partners are also working on a proposal to provide fresh capital to the Italian league and have asked for more time to finesse their late bid.

While the Italian league needs an injection of cash after decades of under-investment, Serie A would be selling a stake at a time when valuations have been knocked down by Covid-19.

The coronavirus pandemic forced a halt to games in March.

Play was later resumed, with teams competing in stadiums without fans.

A new season is scheduled to begin later this month.

The discussions come as Serie A tries to increase its revenues to levels closer to those of England’s Premier League and Spain’s La Liga.

Serie A generated revenue of about €2.5bn in 2018-2019, with almost 60% coming from broadcasting, according to a June report from Deloitte.

