Brittany Ferries announces increased sailings from Cork and new route from Rosslare

A new ferry route to France will start sailing next spring, with additional sailings being added to another route.

Brittany Ferries will launch a new Rosslare to Cherbourg route in 2021 while also increasing capacity on its Cork to Roscoff route in response to demand from Irish and continental hauliers.

The new route connecting Rosslare with Cherbourg is in addition to the Rosslare to Bilbao sailings which began earlier this year.

An extra mid-week sailing will be added from Cork to Roscoff.

The new sailings will also see the utilisation of the Connemara from Rosslare and the Armorique from Cork. The Armorique is new to Ireland.

Roscoff-Cork will now be served by flagship Pont-Aven at the weekend and with this new rotation by the Armorique during the week, significantly increasing capacity out of and into Cork.

The announcement comes in the same week the company launches its schedules for 2021 sailings connecting the UK and Ireland with Spain.

Reservations for all 2021 routes are now open.

Earlier this year, Brittany Ferries opened a service connecting Rosslare with Bilbao and Roscoff and the twice-weekly Spanish rotations proved popular.

However Irish and French hauliers have asked Brittany Ferries to move the weekly French rotation from Roscoff to the transport hub of Cherbourg.

Brittany Ferries has agreed to their request and has now confirmed that Connemara, which operates as a no-frills economie service, will serve two weekly rotations from Rosslare to Bilbao, as well as a single Rosslare-Cherbourg rotation as of March next near.