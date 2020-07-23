Online charity donations up 40%, says PayPal

Online charity contributions in Ireland have risen by almost 40%, say the hosts of the newly launched PayPal Giving Fund Ireland.

New research from PayPal, conducted by Ipsos and involving 2,000 Irish consumers, reveals that online charity donations increased dramatically in Ireland during the pandemic with four in five contributions made online.

Paypal unveiled these findings while launching PayPal Giving Fund Ireland, a new registered charity which will meet the growing demand among people in Ireland to be able to support worthwhile causes through digital donations.

Maeve Dorman, a trustee of PayPal Giving Fund Ireland and vice-president of Global Merchant Services, PayPal, said: “We are very aware of the generosity of Irish people and how much they enjoy giving back to their communities – in fact, Ireland ranked fifth in last year′s CAF World Giving Index for giving.

"This is what makes the launch of the PayPal Giving Fund Ireland so exciting.

“We hope it will make a real impact to the fundraising community in Ireland with its ability to connect donors and charities in a quick, easy and impactful way.

"Of course, this is something which is important at any time, but especially now with many traditional fundraising channels no longer available for these organisations.”

Furthermore, Paypal's survey also foud that more than two-thirds (68%) of people said they will continue making online donations after the crisis.

A quarter of Irish people also said that they are helping or engaging in charity activities with more frequency than before. In terms of the types of organisations chosen, people are more likely to select a local charity.