ATI president Mary Gleeson to promote focus on wellbeing

Members of Accounting Technicians Ireland can look forward to initiatives focused on wellbeing with the arrival of Mary Gleeson as ATI president.

Based in Knocklong, Co Limerick, Ms Gleeson runs her own financial management and accounting practice. She has a strong track-record in rural community development, including from her time working with charities in Peru.

“A career highlight was my work with Accounting for International Development (AfiD) which enables accountants use their skills to support charities all over the world,” she said. “I took up a placement in Peru focusing on personal development, education, and social enterprise.

“It was the experience of a lifetime, and I left having implemented a new financial system which offered donors reassurance of the benefits of their support. I have since developed a guidance paper for AfiD accountants to assist them with remote accounting and global financial reporting.

“My work with charities in Ireland and abroad has reinforced my belief in personal growth and education as key mechanisms for coping in times of crisis.”

Ms Gleeson succeeds Sinéad Donovan, a partner with Grant Thornton, as ATI president.

She plans to focus on the wellbeing of ATI’s 5,000 members. She has worked in reviewing the governance and financial systems of various enterprises, notably in compliance with the code of governance for charities.

She is financial controller of Ballyhoura Development CLG, a community-led local development company which works with families and businesses in the Ballyhoura region of east Limerick and north Cork.

“Accounting Technicians Ireland strategy plan for 2020-24 ‘Shaping and Responding to the Environment’ will guide us through these evolving times to ensure the wellbeing of members and to continue to provide innovative professional accounting technician education across Ireland,” said Ms Gleeson.

“We all have experienced change in our personal and working lives. The pandemic has given us time to reflect and, more than ever, we value good health for ourselves, families, friends, and colleagues.”

A member of ATI for 25 years, and a fellow since 2011, Ms Gleeson is a former chair of the institute’s Munster district society, and was appointed to the board of ATI in 2017.