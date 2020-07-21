ATI president Mary Gleeson to promote focus on wellbeing

Limerick-based accountant has strong track record in rural community development
ATI president Mary Gleeson to promote focus on wellbeing
Mary Gleeson, new President of Accounting Technicians Ireland.
Tuesday, July 21, 2020 - 18:27 PM
Joe Dermody

Members of Accounting Technicians Ireland can look forward to initiatives focused on wellbeing with the arrival of Mary Gleeson as ATI president. 

Based in Knocklong, Co Limerick, Ms Gleeson runs her own financial management and accounting practice. She has a strong track-record in rural community development, including from her time working with charities in Peru.

“A career highlight was my work with Accounting for International Development (AfiD) which enables accountants use their skills to support charities all over the world,” she said. “I took up a placement in Peru focusing on personal development, education, and social enterprise.

“It was the experience of a lifetime, and I left having implemented a new financial system which offered donors reassurance of the benefits of their support. I have since developed a guidance paper for AfiD accountants to assist them with remote accounting and global financial reporting.

“My work with charities in Ireland and abroad has reinforced my belief in personal growth and education as key mechanisms for coping in times of crisis.”

Ms Gleeson succeeds Sinéad Donovan, a partner with Grant Thornton, as ATI president.

She plans to focus on the wellbeing of ATI’s 5,000 members. She has worked in reviewing the governance and financial systems of various enterprises, notably in compliance with the code of governance for charities.

She is financial controller of Ballyhoura Development CLG, a community-led local development company which works with families and businesses in the Ballyhoura region of east Limerick and north Cork.

“Accounting Technicians Ireland strategy plan for 2020-24 ‘Shaping and Responding to the Environment’ will guide us through these evolving times to ensure the wellbeing of members and to continue to provide innovative professional accounting technician education across Ireland,” said Ms Gleeson.

“We all have experienced change in our personal and working lives. The pandemic has given us time to reflect and, more than ever, we value good health for ourselves, families, friends, and colleagues.”

A member of ATI for 25 years, and a fellow since 2011, Ms Gleeson is a former chair of the institute’s Munster district society, and was appointed to the board of ATI in 2017.

Read More

Saoirse McHugh quits Greens saying party is 'toxic'
 

More in this section

wine-1952051_1280(1) Rosé on the rise but white wine still most popular - report 
Armorique%20at%20Sea Brittany Ferries announces increased sailings from Cork and new route from Rosslare
Screenshot%202020-07-22%20at%2019.29.04(1) Top directors report cash issues during Covid-19 crisis         
#mental healthatiwellbeing

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices