Barnier: 'Significant divergences' persist in EU-UK trade talks

The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator has said that “significant divergences” persist in its talks with Britain on their new relationship from 2021.
Barnier: 'Significant divergences' persist in EU-UK trade talks
Thursday, July 09, 2020 - 19:30 PM
Reuters
European Union's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier. Picture: ohn Thys, Pool Photo via AP
European Union's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier. Picture: ohn Thys, Pool Photo via AP

The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator has said that “significant divergences” persist in its talks with Britain on their new relationship from 2021.

Britain left the EU in January and is in a standstill transition period with the bloc - remaining in its single market and customs union until year-end - to give the two sides time to forge a new relationship on everything from trade to security.

Negotiations have so far failed to bridge gaps over fisheries and fair competition guarantees, among other issues, and Michel Barnier said after the latest talks in London:

“This week’s discussions confirm that significant divergences remain between the EU and the UK. We will continue working with patience, respect and determination.”

Negotiators meet again in Brussels next week but the bloc’s executive European Commission said there will be changes from 2021 in trade in goods and services, energy and legal cooperation, travel and tourism regardless of whether there is a new deal, or not.

-Reuters

More in this section

DENIS SCANNELL Ryanair to cut 1,000 flights between Ireland and UK
WRC%20SIGN%206885_90507696 160% surge in work-related disputes due to coronavirus
Coronavirus - Sat May 9, 2020 Heathrow suffers 95% drop in passengers in June
brexitplace: londonplace: brusselsperson: barnierperson: michel barnierorganisation: euorganisation: brexitorganisation: britainorganisation: ukorganisation: european commissionorganisation: reuters

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices