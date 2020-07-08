Gilead to create 140 jobs in Dublin and Cork

Drugmaker Gilead has announced plans to open a new €7m base establishing a paediatric centre of excellence in Ireland that will create 140 jobs in Dublin and Cork.
Gilead to create 140 jobs in Dublin and Cork
Wednesday, July 08, 2020 - 09:15 AM
Alan Healy
Gilead’s sites in Ireland include a drug product manufacturing and packing facility in Carrigtwohill in Cork that manufactures and packages 22 drug products.
Gilead’s sites in Ireland include a drug product manufacturing and packing facility in Carrigtwohill in Cork that manufactures and packages 22 drug products.

Drugmaker Gilead has announced plans to open a new €7m base establishing a paediatric centre of excellence in Ireland that will create 140 jobs in Dublin and Cork.

The company is currently in the process of selecting a location in Dublin for its new office, where the majority of the new positions will be based with the remaining roles located at Gilead’s existing Cork facilities.

The company said today it expects to fill 80 of the positions over the coming 12 months, with the remainder hired by early 2022.

Gilead’s sites in Ireland include a drug product manufacturing and packing facility in Carrigtwohill in Cork that manufactures and packages 22 drug products.

The facility manufactures HIV and HCV solid oral products, representing 25 per cent of Gilead’s total solid oral drug production. The company also has a financial shared services centre in Little Island in Cork, which supports affiliates in Europe, Middle East, Asia and South America.

"Gilead has been steadily growing its presence here over the last 20 years and today’s announcement underlines the company’s commitment to Ireland,” Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade &amp; Employment, Leo Varadkar TD said.

“This expansion shows that Ireland offers the right conditions – particularly our skilled and talented workforce – to allow companies like Gilead to grow their operations here. I wish them well in this next exciting chapter.”

More in this section

JCRadiationOncologyCUH07 1.6m people in Ireland engaged in construction and finance sectors 
Ed Sheeran Performs In Perth Streaming drives 81% profits jump at Warner Music Ireland
wine-1952051_1280(1) Rosé on the rise but white wine still most popular - report 
place: dublinplace: corkplace: irelandplace: carrigtwohillplace: little islandplace: europeplace: middle eastplace: asiaplace: south americaperson: tánaisteperson: minister for enterprise, tradeperson: employmentperson: leo varadkarperson: tdorganisation: gilead

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices