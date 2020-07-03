Rosslare announces €30m plan to transform the port

Rosslare Port is to undergo a major transformation as part of its Port Masterplan, with operators Iarnród Éireann set to lodge a planning application next week as part of a €30m investment.
Friday, July 03, 2020 - 17:50 PM
Alan Healy
The port also wants to becomes Ireland's hub for offshore wind turbine development.
Major changes in the Europort will be the new configuration of the port to maximise future growth and significant new facilities and infrastructure. The development under the Masterplan will be completed over a number of phases over a five-year timeframe that will allow all services to continue to operate during construction.

As well as the port masterplan further substantial investment will also take place at the port and the surrounding area including the construction of the new N25 Rosslare Europort access road by TII and Wexford County Council development of the Rosslare Europort Business Park by the Dutch company XELLZ targeting the future offshore wind market and construction of extensive facilities to meet customs and Brexit requirements for state agencies.

Glenn Carr General Manager Rosslare Europort said the developments will ensure Rosslare Europort can maximise its full potential both for the region and the overall country.

"While we will have challenges in dealing with the current Covid and Brexit situation, I am extremely optimistic with the plans we now have in place for the development of the port and growing of the business well into the future, building on new business from Brittany Ferries earlier this year," he said.

"I also strongly believe that Rosslare Europort is now the best-positioned port to be the Offshore Wind Energy hub for Ireland in the future.”

