Cork Chamber is names Ireland's Chamber of the Year

Cork Chamber has been named the ‘2020 Chamber of the Year’ for its efforts developing initiatives, events, campaigns and activities that contribute to the wider Cork region.
Thursday, July 02, 2020 - 16:30 PM
Alan Healy
Ian Talbot CEO of Chambers Ireland, Conor Healy, CEO Cork Chamber and Paula Cogan, President of Cork Chamber at the presentation of the Chamber of Year Award. Picture Darragh Kane
Ian Talbot CEO of Chambers Ireland, Conor Healy, CEO Cork Chamber and Paula Cogan, President of Cork Chamber at the presentation of the Chamber of Year Award. Picture Darragh Kane

The chamber also received the Best Chamber Marketing Campaign award for its bicentenary celebrations last year. The annual awards from Chambers Ireland recognise the work of Chambers throughout the country.

Conor Healy, CEO of Cork Chamber said the Chamber membership, committees, board and President all contribute hugely to the overall success of the organisation. "That synergy of volunteerism with our professional team is essential," he said. "2019 was a milestone for the Chamber celebrating 200 years of Championing Cork and 2020 is an exceptional year for us all for very different reasons, but the spirit of Cork Chamber members has empowered a steadfast ambition for the region."

Siobhan Kinsella, President of Chambers Ireland said: "These Awards share a perspective on the work and active engagement that each Chamber puts in with their local communities, amidst ongoing challenges and highlights the standards of excellence the Chamber network establishes as a whole in supporting local business nationwide."

Other winners Northern Ireland Chamber who won Event of the Year or its Annual Networking and Business Showcase. Dublin Chamber won Most Innovative Project for Dublin’s Global Reputation and Most Successful Policy Campaign was won by Galway Chamber for Get Galway Moving. The Local Authority Collaboration award went to County Carlow Chamber for its Chamber Trade Connections Export to Netherlands Programme. Best Membership Initiative went to Drogheda & District Chamber for its 'Fit-Biz' programme.

Paula Cogan, President of Cork Chamber said it is a great honour for Cork Chamber to receive the national award and recognition. "We thank our members and many stakeholder partners, whose vibrancy, energy and drive has built the excellent reputation of our city region, and we are committed to building a sustainable and resilient economic future for all. I would like to recognise the work of my board colleagues and the excellent team at the Chamber led by CEO Conor Healy for their outstanding contribution, duly recognised with this award.”

