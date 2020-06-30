Bossard Ireland: Shipping fasteners and face masks from its base in Cork

Billy Newton with Fionán Murray, Ruth Whelan and Kevin O’Neill at Bossard Ireland's new Cork facility. Picture Dan Linehan

Having spent recent weeks supplying more than a million face masks and hand sanitiser for workers around the globe, Bossard Ireland has opened a new warehouse focused on their core business with plans to further expand its workforce.

The new 16,000 square-foot facilities, located in Waterfall in Cork, will employ 14 people and brings the company's headcount in Ireland to 31. They supply a range of components including screws, fasteners and other hardware to multinational companies and their contractors based in Ireland. Bossard also exports products to other countries including Poland, Romania and Israel.

Founded in Cork as Arnold Industries in 2009, the company was acquired by Swizz firm Bossard in 2016. CEO of Bossard Ireland, Billy Newton told the Irish Examiner the new facility is in addition to their twin warehouses in Little Island.

"We distribute hardware to companies both in Ireland and around the globe in the electronic, medical device and automotive sectors," he said.

"The Curraheen warehouse is a state-of-the-art kitting facility. It will build in excess of 100,000 component kits each year that get shipped with hardware devices."

"The warehouse is also bonded which can open others doors allowing further access to international markets," he said.

Billy Newton said Bossard has already secured more than a million facemasks for their customers. Picture Dan Linehan

He said they plan to secure a further million pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) for other customers including one based in Sweden who will, in turn, distribute them to their workers located across Europe.

"It's not our core business but we used our multinational contacts to secure PPE for our customers and will continue to fill orders as required," he said.

Mr Newton said they have been able to expand because their customers have not been as impacted by Covid as other parts of the economy.

"We have noticed a decline in parts of our business given that some customers cannot get on sites to carry out work however we have been somewhat insulated. Technology has not been impacted as bad as tourism or food," he said.

"In light of this adversity, there will be opportunities for businesses," he said, adding that Bossard does not have a presence in the UK and are seeing recent enquiries from Northern Ireland.