Job losses loom at major Nestle Wyeth baby foods plant in Limerick

Wyeth Nutritionals, which is owned by Nestle, is looking to make redundancies at its baby formula plant in Co Limerick.
Job losses loom at major Nestle Wyeth baby foods plant in Limerick
Sunday, June 28, 2020 - 18:26 PM
David Raleigh
Wyeth Nutritionals is looking to make redundancies at its baby formula plant in Co Limerick. Picture: Photocall Ireland
Wyeth Nutritionals is looking to make redundancies at its baby formula plant in Co Limerick. Picture: Photocall Ireland

Wyeth Nutritionals, which is owned by Nestle, is looking to make redundancies at its baby formula plant in Co Limerick.

The Askeaton plant employs 600 people, making a wide range of baby and prenatal foods.

Purchased by Nestle in 2012, Wyeth Nutritionals produces around 40,000 tonnes of formula products annually in powder and liquid forms, mainly for China.

The redundancies come as Nestle plans to reorganise a number of production lines at the Askeaton plant.

Nestle contacted staff in recent days and is in the early stages of engaging with unions.

A Nestle spokeswoman confirmed the company was seeking redundancies, but the company wouldn't say how many.

“Wyeth Nutritionals Ireland Limited is proposing to make some changes through offering a number of redundancies,” the spokeswoman said.

The Askeaton plant was established in 1974 and includes manufacturing and a research and development centre.

More in this section

DENIS SCANNELL Ryanair to cut 1,000 flights between Ireland and UK
WRC%20SIGN%206885_90507696 160% surge in work-related disputes due to coronavirus
Coronavirus - Sat May 9, 2020 Heathrow suffers 95% drop in passengers in June
limerickplace: limerickplace: co limerickplace: askeatonplace: chinaplace: askeaton plantorganisation: nestle wyethorganisation: wyeth nutritionalsorganisation: nestleorganisation: wyeth nutritionals ireland limited

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices