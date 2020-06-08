Covid-19: Dublin city council opens outdoor seating applications for businesses

Dublin City Council has opened applications to businesses for outdoor tables and chairs.

In a statement, the council said that all applications would be considered under a number of factors including public health, fire safety and public circulation.

The applications have been opened to further facilitate the return of business under Covid-19 social distancing regulations.

The council said it would facilitate businesses making further use of public space as part of Phase 3 of the lockdown exit.

No charge will be issued for the first six months if a business receives permission to expand their seating outside while those already in receipt of approval and paid for 2020's outdoor seating will receive credit for six months in 2021.

Dublin City Council also announced that it would reopen playgrounds from tomorrow.

We will re-open all playgrounds tomorrow Tuesday, 9th June subject to them passing inspection. The decision was taken today after the we received clarification regarding last Friday’s Government announcement about Phase 2 of the Roadmap. #COVID19 #PhysicalDistancing pic.twitter.com/V5iMMBwdvB — Dublin City Council (@DubCityCouncil) June 8, 2020

The council said it made the decision after receiving confirmation about the Government's changes to the Covid-19 lockdown exit plan.