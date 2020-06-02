EasyJet and Carnival to be knocked from Ftse-100 after Covid-19 hits

EasyJet and cruise operator Carnival are set to lose their seat on the Ftse-100 index after the Covid-19 crisis knocked the value of their shares.
EasyJet and Carnival to be knocked from Ftse-100 after Covid-19 hits
Tuesday, June 02, 2020 - 19:10 PM

EasyJet and cruise operator Carnival are set to lose their seat on the Ftse-100 index after the Covid-19 crisis knocked the value of their shares.

Hard-hit by travel bans, the airline lost as much as two-thirds of its market value during the peak of the pandemic crisis and despite a vigorous bounce-back, its market capitalisation was only ranked 125th.

Ftse Russell, which will announce its quarterly shuffle of the Ftse-100 index on Wednesday, requires companies to be ranked at least 110th to be part of the blue-chip index.

EasyJet, which plans to cut up to 4,500 jobs and shrink its fleet, had returned to the Ftse-100 only last December after a fall in its shares had triggered an exile from the index.

“EasyJet would need a big rally, but it could come back in September,” at the occasion of the next reshuffle, said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

“With airlines, anything is possible”, he added, referring to the extreme market volatility experienced by these companies.

Europe’s Travel and Leisure index lost up to 58% of its value in less than a month in mid-March before rallying more than 60% since. The recovery was not enough for Carnival to retain its Ftse-100 place.

The last reshuffle in March had already exposed the pain in the tourism industry with the exit of European holiday company TUI.

IAG, which owns British Airways, Aer Lingus, Iberia, and Vueling, and InterContinental Hotels Group, or IHG, retain their places on the Ftse-100. Reuters

More in this section

Brexit Breakfast Briefing pic1.jpg 'One in three' of all firms worry about running out of cash in Covid-19 storm          
DENIS SCANNELL Ryanair to cut 1,000 flights between Ireland and UK
WRC%20SIGN%206885_90507696 160% surge in work-related disputes due to coronavirus
ftseperson: russ mouldorganisation: easyjetorganisation: carnivalorganisation: ftse-100organisation: covid-19organisation: ftse russellorganisation: ftse-organisation: aj bellorganisation: tuiorganisation: iagorganisation: british airwaysorganisation: aer lingusorganisation: iberiaorganisation: vuelingorganisation: intercontinental hotels grouporganisation: ihgorganisation: reuters

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices