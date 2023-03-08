Looking up for sheep producers as lamb prices see Easter lift

There is nothing like a good celebration to encourage speeding a few cents or dollars more, and lamb producers will welcome anything that gives the markets a boost.

There have been a lot of cloudy skies hanging over the trade in 2023, and a little sunshine will work wonders in lifting the spirits of farmers producing lambs.

Anything that delivers a boost of up to 30 cents/kg to producers is always welcome, and most certainly in a year that has been disappointing to date.

The upcoming Ramadam Festival has been noted in the past as a good reason for consumers to celebrate, spending a bit more to enjoy the festivities, and demand leading to a lift in prices for producers.

There is some variation in the prices being quoted for this week. Ranging 600-620 cents/kg, prices show an increase of 15-30 cents/kg as the processors seek to source stronger intakes to meet the anticipated increase in market demand for the Ramadam Festivities commencing at the end of next week.

Easter Sunday is April 9, and while the new season lamb will be very scarce with fewer breeders engaging in early lamb production, it is usually relied upon for a bit of a boost in the consumer demand.

There was more life to the trade at Kilkenny Mart on Monday, where the entry was lower and prices steady or stronger, with the best of the butcher's hoggets selling for up to €104 over.

A top price of €160 was paid for a lot of seventeen butcher's hoggets averaging 56kg. A lot of 16 weighing 55kg sold for €155, while a large pen of 44 weighing 58kg made €155, and ten weighing 57kg sold for €155.

The factory-type hoggets sold for up to €92 over.